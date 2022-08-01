Riedel Foundation helps Hannibal Rotary Club bring Good Dads program to Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - With the help from the Riedel Foundation, the Hannibal Rotary Club is bringing the Good Dads program to Hannibal.

The Riedel Foundation matched the club with a $10,000 grant following the Rotary Riverfest fundraiser.

The June festival had live music, food vendors and entertainment and raised enough to trigger the $10,000 matching grant.

The Good Dads program helps at-risk dads to become involved parents. The program includes six months of course work, fatherhood development and relationship training and employment assistance. For low-income dads, it teaches them how important it is to pay child support and being engaged in their children’s lives both financially and emotionally.

“This program really gives kids their dads back,” said interim local coordinator Stacie Williams. “A majority of the men in this program come out of prison or from rehab. Most don’t have a positive male role model in their lives. This teaches them to become active parents. It can change the outcome for generations.”

With the help of the Riedel grant, local volunteer training to work with at-risk fathers can start right away.

“When the Riedel board looks at grant applications, we want to see how our awards will make an impact in our community,” said Administrator Sarah Deien. “We know that when we have good dads involved we have better outcomes for their children. It’s an opportunity to make a real difference.”

To learn more about becoming a volunteer or the program itself, call Stacie Williams at 573-221-3227.

