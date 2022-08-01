Weather Alert - Dangerous Heat Index Values

QUINCY (WGEM) - We may have a few thunderstorms overnight and first thing tomorrow morning especially for the Northeastern counties Lee County, Hancock County, McDonough County and possibly in to Schuyler County. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the main threat being 60 mph wind gusts. We have a Weather Alert for heat index values that will be above 100 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday looks as if it will be the hottest day of the week with daytime high temperatures in the low 90s but heat index values up above 105. A cold front does slide through the area Wednesday night through Thursday, that will spark some showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could become severe. The weekend stays warm but not as warm with daytime high temperatures in the upper 80s.

