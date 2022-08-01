WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 31st, 2022) Hannibal, Monroe City, And Camp Point Central Football All Have A Unique Way To Move On Into The 2022 Season; The Greater Raider Open At Westview Was a Fundraising Success For Quincy Notre Dame Boys and Girls Golf
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NBA Great Bill Russell Died At Age 88
Prospect League
Quincy Gems 8
Cape Catfish 10
Final
Gems Are 9-12 On The Season
MLB Baseball
American League
Kansas City Royals 8
New York Yankees 6
Final
KC: Salvador Perez 1-5, R, HR (13), 3 RBI’s, 3 K
Oakland Athletics 1
Chicago White Sox 4
Final
CWS: Jose Abreu 2-4, R, HR (12), RBI
National League
Chicago Cubs 0
San Francisco Giants 4
Final
St. Louis Cardinals 5
Washington Nationals 0
Final
STL: Corey Dickerson 3-4, 2 R, HR (4), 3 RBI
