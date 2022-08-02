All eyes on ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in Senate primary

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greiten.
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greiten.(KCTV5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hopes to complete a stunning political comeback as voters narrow the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement in March 2021 that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job. With control of the Senate at stake, Democrats are hoping to pick up what should be a safe seat in red-state Missouri.

Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler are seen as the leading contenders in the 21-person Republican primary Tuesday.

The Democrats are led by 13-year Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and Trudy Busch Valentine, heiress to the Busch family beer fortune.

