Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago

Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak passenger car.(WPTA)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Beginning Tuesday, Amtrak has suspended service of the Carl Sandburg between Quincy and Chicago for five days, according to spokesman Marc Magliari.

Amtrak reports the cancelation is due to equipment shortages.

The Amtrak website reports that the Zephyr train will continue to operate between Quincy and Chicago. Magliari said they hope to restore service to the Carl Sandburg on Aug. 8.

The Carl Sandburg provides evening service to Chicago and morning service to Quincy. The Zephyr provides morning service to Chicago and evening service to Quincy.

