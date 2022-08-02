Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago

QUINCY (WGEM) - Beginning Tuesday, Amtrak has suspended service of the Carl Sandburg between Quincy and Chicago for five days, according to spokesman Marc Magliari.

Amtrak reports the cancelation is due to equipment shortages.

The Amtrak website reports that the Zephyr train will continue to operate between Quincy and Chicago. Magliari said they hope to restore service to the Carl Sandburg on Aug. 8.

The Carl Sandburg provides evening service to Chicago and morning service to Quincy. The Zephyr provides morning service to Chicago and evening service to Quincy.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.