Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought ‘justice’

President Joe Biden is expressing hope that the killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul.

Biden is hailing the operation as delivering “justice” while expressing hope that it brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

The president said in a Monday evening address from the White House that U.S. intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahiri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family.

The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out Sunday. Al-Zawahiri and Osama bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks.

