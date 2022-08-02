Canton Community Athletic Association installs an outdoor basketball court

CANTON, MISSOURI (WGEM) -If you live in Canton, Missouri, there’s a new place for your kids to play at.

The Canton Community Athletic Association (CCAA) installed a new outdoor basketball court for the kids in the community.

“It’s like any small community you need something for your kids to entertain themselves through out the summer or anytime after school or whatever it might be,” said Jim Crenshaw President of the Canton Community Athletic Association. “So that’s the main reason for the Canton Community Athletic Association is to provide entertainment for those kids who may not have that at home.”

Member’s of the CCAA have been working on this project over the past five years. They said the old basketball court was falling apart and needed all new equipment.

“It provides another piece of entertainment for our children,” said Crenshaw. “It gives them a place to go to actually interact other than the cellphone or the video games. We want to make sure our kids are capable of playing and communication out in public other than social media.”

Crenshaw said this project cost anywhere from $5,000 to $6,000.

The funds was raised from the CCAA’s ball park tournaments.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.