CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man carjacks, runs over Amazon driver

A neighbor's Ring camera captured the moment a man hit the woman with her own car. (WBAL, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, NICOLETTE FAMILY, CNN)
By Breanna Ross
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT
BALTIMORE (WBAL) - A woman in Baltimore is recovering after being carjacked, and then run over with her own car.

A neighbor’s Ring camera captured the moment a man hit Chelsea Nicolette with her own car.

The video shows the vehicle driving up as someone steps toward the street. The moment of impact is not pictured, but the video does show the driver getting out of the car, grabbing something and then driving off.

Moments later, a neighbor is seen running to help.

“A neighbor told me she heard the crash then she came outside and saw the victim laying right here and called 911,” Simon Torres, president of the Wyman Park Community Association, said.

Barbara Rosenthal said the sound of the crash woke her up, and she ran outside and saw Nicolette.

“She was right there in the gutter lying next to the storm drain, curled up on her side saying ‘Help me, help me. Somebody, please help me,’” Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal said she then called 911 and stayed by her side.

“I was very fearful for her. She looked terrified and in pain,” she said.

Rosenthal didn’t know exactly what happened at the time but later learned a man carjacked Nicolette as she delivered packages for Amazon.

Baltimore police reported Nicolette kept her push-to-start car on but took the keys with her for the delivery.

That is when a man jumped in her car to steal it.

The man realized he couldn’t go far without the keys. So, he turned around, hit Nicolette with the car and snatched the keys off her belt, according to police.

Nicolette underwent surgery Monday to repair her hip.

She also has a broken pelvis, shoulder, ribs and a partially collapsed lung.

“We live in the city. We know that this happens but to have it happen so close to home is disturbing,” Torres said.

Torres said neighbors are concerned after this and several other recent carjackings.

“It doesn’t happen very often, no, which is why I think people are nervous,” Torres said.

Another neighbor said she saw it becoming a pattern and was concerned.

Now neighbors are banding together and calling for something to be done.

At last check, police are still searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

