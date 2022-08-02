City council in Texas revokes agreement to hold NRA fundraiser

Family members of Uvalde shooting victims spoke during the council meeting in Hondo, just 40 miles east of Uvalde. (KABB, WOAI, CITY OF HONDO, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONDO, Texas (CNN) - A city council in Texas voted on Monday to revoke an agreement that would have allowed for a National Rifle Association-related fundraiser.

The Hondo City Council voted four to one to revoke the agreement that would have allowed members of the Friends of the NRA to host a fundraiser in a city-owned facility.

Hondo is just 40 miles east of Uvalde, where on May 24, a gunman entered an elementary school, killing 19 students and two teachers.

“It is a slap in the face to all of Uvalde, especially the ones that lost a loved one, some of us being here today,” Jazmin Cazares, the sister of one of the shooting victims, said. “What’s an even harder slap in the face is the AR-15 you get if you donate $5,000 to the NRA.”

A city council in Texas voted four to revoke an agreement to allow the NRA to hold a fundraiser at a city-owned facility. (Hondo City Council)

Cazares spoke out during a time allotted for public comments during the council meeting.

“What you guys decide to do next with this NRA meeting either proves me right or proves me wrong about how I feel about Hondo,” she said.

The annual event, which has taken place for the past 15 years, was set to have a gun raffle with a chance at an AR-15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
Decision 2022
Missouri primary election results
BigIron & Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC
BigIron Auctions to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers of Hamilton
Quincy Police Department
Driver rear ends police car, investigation ongoing
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination

Latest News

FILE - Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde,...
Senate set to vote to ratify adding Sweden, Finland to NATO
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire
Kenneth Polite, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department Criminal Division, left,...
Justice Department details threats against election workers
Charles Polevich arrives at the Nassau County Courthouse for sentencing on Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
Driver gets 1 year in jail in death of Nicki Minaj’s father
Officials say former officer Michael Pantera of the Hamden Police Department died in a crash...
Hometown officer dies in crash 2 days after retiring from police department