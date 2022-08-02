Driver rear ends police, investigation ongoing

Quincy Police Department
Quincy Police Department(WGEM/MGN)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - An officer and city employee were rear ended in a hit-and-run around 10:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the corner of 8th Street and Broadway Street.

Quincy Police Department said that they were in an unmarked department vehicle stopped at a traffic light, when the black sedan rear ended them.

The officer reported the accident and was heading to meet the offender.

The officer said there was probable cause for an arrest, but the suspect resisted and backed into a marked squad car.

They then fled the scene and crossed over the Bayview Bridge into Missouri.

The investigation is still ongoing.

