‘E.T.’ pedals its way to IMAX theaters for the film’s 40th anniversary

The beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.
The beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.(Universal Studios)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Something extraterrestrial is making its way back to the silver screen after arriving on planet Earth 40 years ago.

For the first time, Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. The Extraterrestrial” will be shown in select IMAX AMC Theatres across the country in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary.

Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaughton star in the unforgettable story of a lost alien and the 10-year-old boy who helps him find his way home.

According to AMC, the beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.

You can relive the adventure or experience it for the first time on Aug. 12, in select theatres. Find an IMAX in your area and order your tickets now.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
Decision 2022
Missouri primary election results
BigIron & Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC
BigIron Auctions to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers of Hamilton
Quincy Police Department
Driver rear ends police car, investigation ongoing
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination

Latest News

FILE - Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde,...
Senate set to vote to ratify adding Sweden, Finland to NATO
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire
Kenneth Polite, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department Criminal Division, left,...
Justice Department details threats against election workers
Charles Polevich arrives at the Nassau County Courthouse for sentencing on Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
Driver gets 1 year in jail in death of Nicki Minaj’s father
Officials say former officer Michael Pantera of the Hamden Police Department died in a crash...
Hometown officer dies in crash 2 days after retiring from police department