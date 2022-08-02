Funding recommendations to cover Quincy barge dock elevation improvements

By Charity Bell
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - City Comptroller Sheri Ray said the finance committee met Monday evening and made a recommendation to approve a low bid of $4.4 million for the barge dock wall and to raise it about three feet so that during high water periods it can remain operational.

“Hopefully it’ll be able to withstand higher water and keep the barge dock open longer during high waters so hopefully increasing the amount of product that can flow through,” Ray said. “Which will help the businesses that need their product off our dock.”

Ray said the funding will be covered by a loan from the city’s general fund.

She said they originally anticipated the project cost would be $2.7 million, but this low bid came in about $2 million more.

“The original engineer estimates did have a need for a loan, but it was only $500,000,” Ray said. “So because the bids came in higher than engineer estimates, then that makes need for the general fund to have to contribute more towards the project.”

