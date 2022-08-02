Get Ready to Sweat

As you head out the door on Tuesday to head to work or to the polls for the Missouri Primary Election, make sure to bring some water and crank that air conditioning. Despite the chance for a few morning storms, the afternoon will see plenty of sunshine. The sunny skies, combined with light Southerly winds, will help temperatures climb into the low to mid 90′s. Combined with dew points in the low to mid 70′s, the feel like temperatures will climb above 100 degrees for most.

The overnight hours Tuesday night will not bring much relief, with low temps only dropping into the upper 70′s with continued humidity. Wednesday will be another hot and humid day across the region, but thunderstorm chances will be on the increase as a cold front swings into the region. Some of these storms could have some gusty winds as they move through. Behind the front, temperatures return to a more seasonable level for a few days.

