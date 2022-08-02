Hospital Report: August 2, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report
By Ryan Hill
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Joshua William Heitman, 44, of Keokuk died July 29, at Blessing Health Keokuk. Vigen Memorial Home

Derry Lynn Schnelle, 78, of Ursa, IL, passed away July 31 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Wendall “Dean” Coultas, 93, of Quincy, IL, passed away August 1 at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Patricia Stegeman, age 84, of Quincy died on Monday, August 1 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

Johnathan Thigpin & Susan Kampschmidt of Hannibal,MO....boy

