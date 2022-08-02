Hospital Report: August 2, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Joshua William Heitman, 44, of Keokuk died July 29, at Blessing Health Keokuk. Vigen Memorial Home

Derry Lynn Schnelle, 78, of Ursa, IL, passed away July 31 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Wendall “Dean” Coultas, 93, of Quincy, IL, passed away August 1 at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Patricia Stegeman, age 84, of Quincy died on Monday, August 1 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

Johnathan Thigpin & Susan Kampschmidt of Hannibal,MO....boy

