Macomb school officials hopeful for partial winter break move-in to new middle school building

MACOMB (WGEM) - After supply chain issues pushed back the fall 2022 completion date for the new Macomb Middle School, Superintendent Patrick Twomey said the project is on pace to have seventh and eighth graders move in directly after winter break.

“We are not seeing any setbacks right now, in fact it’s just the opposite,” Twomey said. “Right now is a period where crews have a tremendous number of people on-site with all kinds of things going on from the exterior, putting the girders on and tying the west side of the building together, to the interior.”

Twomey said the delay in receiving roofing materials is to blame for the setback. Because of this, crews weren’t able to work on the interior of the building because it wasn’t covered.

The new middle school will feature state-of-the-art science labs and study pods.

Macomb Jr. High School Principal Dana Isackson said sharing one building has caused many inconveniences. She said having a separate building will give students more educational opportunities.

“We have the ability to implement programs that address group activities as well as content or grade level specific areas and we have never been able to do that before,” Isackson said.

The new building will divide sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students into individual sectors.

Former eighth-grade social studies teacher, now Jr. High School Co Principal Brock Bainter said having their own building gives teachers an opportunity to work more collaboratively.

“Now that we’ve actually been able to see the space and see the opportunities, I think it’s giving teachers an opportunity to look at actual plans of cross-curricular units and working science and math together or reading and social studies,” Bainter said.

Twomey said everything must work accordingly for the partial move-in to occur. He said students will move into the new facility next fall if there are any more setbacks.

The project is costing the district $17.5 million as is being paid for by McDonough County’s school facilities 1% sales tax.

