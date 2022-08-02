Marion County Fair working to keep people, animals safe from heat

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - With scorching hot temperatures this week, the Marion County Fair in Palmyra is working to keep fair-goers and livestock safe from the heat.

On Monday people started setting up the barns to show their cattle, swine, sheep, and more animals at the fair.

Kye Lehembaur is showing cattle at the Marion County Fair this year.

With temperatures being above 90 degrees in Palmyra this week, Lehembaur said he and his family are prepared to keep his animals cool.

“We have these things called misters,” Lehembaur said. “You hook them up and then they kind of mist them. You put them in front of a fan. We have turbo fans that spin really fast and they blow a lot of air towards the cattle.”

Selby Hulse who is also showing cattle said staying cool is important for their safety as well as their performance.

“For their welfare and also because we want them to look well in the ring,” Hulse said.

The Marion County Ambulance District has cold trailers around the fair grounds and there are fans in the animal barns. Marion County Fair Coordinator Michele Hopson said they’re even bringing in misting stations.

“I’ve talked to the EMTs and they’re gonna bring in some misting stations and stuff like that to keep everybody cool and just do what we need to do to keep everybody safe and make sure there’s lots of bottles of water,” Hopson said.

Hopson said the fair is a time for families to have fun, which is why they want everyone to be safe.

“This is a fun event and we want to keep it a fun event,” Hopson said. “We don’t want somebody to remember something negative, so anything we can do to keep it fun.”

Symptoms of heat exhaustion are headaches, dizziness or lightheadedness, nausea and vomiting, muscle weakness, and rapid breathing and heart rate.

Hopson encourages everyone who feels sick to see an EMT on-site.

Related Stories:

2022 Marion County Fair kicks off with parade

2022 Miss Marion County crowned

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.