Missouri election officials hoping for big primary turn out

By Ryan Hill
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Missourians across the state will be heading to the polls for Tuesday’s primary election.

Marion County election officials said they have been noticing a lack of absentee voters in the run up to this election, which could mean a big turnout. Human Resources manager for the Marion County Clerk’s office Marla Meyers said they are expecting a voter turnout of around 25 to 30 percent.

She said there is a lot on the ballot so she hopes people make their voices heard.

“Who’s going to be the commissioner for the county, who’s gonna be the collector, the nursing home has an issue on there county wide and all the state offices,” Meyers said.

She said the bigger the ballot, the bigger the turnout so it’s important to have locations and staff to accommodate voters.

“We have 17 polling places and we go to each one and have it all set up for our election judges to be ready to go at 6:00 a.m.,” she said. “We take all the machines and booths and signs and get everything set up.”

Officials said registered voters need to have a form of ID like a drivers license, a utility bill, passport, or voter registration card.

Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger said people can register at the polls but they won’t be able to vote until the next election.

There are 17 polling locations in Marion County. Voting starts at 6:00 a.m. and runs until 7:00 p.m.. Those still in line at 7:00 p.m. will still be able to submit a ballot.

