Missouri voters head to the polls for the state primary

MISSOURI (WGEM) - Missouri voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.

Here’s what you need to know about this election:

Polling Places

Polls across the state open at 6 a.m. They close at 7 p.m.

Your county may have changed your polling place. Check your polling place here.

Voter ID

Missouri’s voter ID law has changed. Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:

Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local election authority of the state

Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof

Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, or other government documents that contain the name and address of the voter

Missouri’s Secretary of State’s Office shared information on casting a provisional ballot.

What’s on the Ballot:

Missouri U.S. Senate Race

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced in March he would not seek re-election after two terms. His announcement created a crowded field to succeed him.

The Republican ballot includes 21 candidates. The top candidates include Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, and Congressman Billy Long.

The Democratic ballot includes 11 candidates. The frontrunners include former veteran Lucas Kunce and Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine.

Paul Venable is the Constitution Party candidate. Jonathan Dine is the Libertarian Party candidate.

Missouri House Dist. No. 6

Both the republicans and democrats have multiple candidates on the ballot for U.S. House District 6.

On the republican ticket is incumbent Sam Graves, Christopher Ryan, Brandon Kleinmeyer, John Dady, and Dakota Shultz

For the democrats, nominees include Henry Martin, Charles West, and Michael Howard.

Missouri Auditor Race:

Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running for the Republican nomination for auditor. The Shell Knob native faces St. Louis State Rep. David Gregory. Alan Green is the lone Democrat in the race.

The current state auditor, Nicole Galloway (D), announced in June that she would not seek reelection in 2022.

Local races

There are several questions on local ballots.

In Marion County residents will decide whether or not increase property taxes from $.1380 to $.3500 on the hundred dollars assessed value to help maintain the Maple Lawn Nursing Home.

Knox County residents will be asked to decide if the County Road and Bridge District can continue levy rate of $.3500 on the hundred-dollar valuation for road and bridge upkeep and repairs.

Clark County is looking to make improvements in the districts waterworks system. Voters there will decide it the Consolidated Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Clark County will take out revenue bonds in the amount of $15,000,000.

In Memphis, Missouri, voters will choose whether or not to approve a sales tax of one half of one percent to benefit the fire department.

A complete list of all races can be found on the election results page at WGEM.com

