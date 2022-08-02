Mom charged with using 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, deputies say

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee was arrested Friday for using her 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, officials said.

Shelecia Craig, 31, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked/suspended license.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, on multiple occasions, Craig pulled over to the side of the road and pretended to be out of gas. Deputies said she would then carry her 15-month-old child and an empty gas can, pretending to walk to a gas station.

The sheriff’s office said Good Samaritans would quickly stop out of concern for Craig and the child. In most instances, people would get gas for Craig and give her money.

Deputies said when she was finished scamming one person, Craig would then drive to another location and pretend to be out of gas again to scam more people.

Investigators said they found dozens of gas receipts from Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee in Craig’s vehicle. They also found that Craig was driving on a revoked license and had a theft warrant.

The sheriff’s office said more charges are forthcoming. Craig’s child was taken to child services and turned over to family.

Officials thanked the public who brought the scam to their attention on social media.

