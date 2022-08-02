Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky

Video released by the Kentucky National Guard shows a helicopters rescue amid the massive flooding. (Source: Kentucky National Guard/CNN)
By Chad Hedrick and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky.

More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to.

Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have been lifted into the air and escaping with their lives as their homes are swallowed by water.

Rescue efforts in Kentucky are continuing following flash floods that left 37 dead. (CNN, WLEX, WOLFE COUNTY SEARCH & RESCUE TEAM, JESSICA WILLETT)

Video released Monday by the Kentucky National Guard shows the damage from the air. Several feet of water are still standing in places, making air rescues one of the only ways to save people.

“The Kentucky National Guard and others are doing incredible work, and we are grateful,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The Tennessee and West Virginia National Guard have also been in the air and on the ground helping save people. More than 650 people were rescued by helicopter within three days, and hundreds more by boat. Crews have been up in the air with search and rescue dog Callie, who is trained in finding people who are stuck.

Elderly people, young children and families were all rescued from raging waters or from what’s left of their homes. Once they are saved, the victims are taken to a nearby airport and on to a shelter.

The death toll rose on Monday to 37, and hundreds of others remain unaccounted for.

