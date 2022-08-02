Weather Alert - Strong Storms will develop Wednesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert for a Heat Advisory continues through Wednesday. We will also throw into the mix another Weather Alert for potential strong to severe storms on Wednesday. The threat for strong to severe storms for the region looks like it perks up around noon Wednesday. With a better shot rolling through the late afternoon hours. Most forecast data would indicate that the severe storms would develop just to the south and east of our region. But there are some severe weather indices that are present for the Tri-States Wednesday afternoon. The frontal boundary just pushes through the area and then pulls to the east. There will still be a limited potential for a scattered shower or thunderstorm on Thursday, that threat looks like it would be late in the day Thursday.

The weekend looks hot! (Max Inman)

Then we break out to a mostly sunny sky and the heat just roars right back into the area. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will both top out in the 90s.

