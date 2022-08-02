Weather Alert - Strong Storms will develop Wednesday

By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert for a Heat Advisory continues through Wednesday. We will also throw into the mix another Weather Alert for potential strong to severe storms on Wednesday. The threat for strong to severe storms for the region looks like it perks up around noon Wednesday. With a better shot rolling through the late afternoon hours. Most forecast data would indicate that the severe storms would develop just to the south and east of our region. But there are some severe weather indices that are present for the Tri-States Wednesday afternoon. The frontal boundary just pushes through the area and then pulls to the east. There will still be a limited potential for a scattered shower or thunderstorm on Thursday, that threat looks like it would be late in the day Thursday.

The weekend looks hot!
The weekend looks hot!(Max Inman)

Then we break out to a mostly sunny sky and the heat just roars right back into the area. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will both top out in the 90s.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Anderson (left), Brian Blackstun (right).
Hannibal men face charges after alleged kidnapping incident
Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
BigIron & Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC
BigIron Auctions to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers of Hamilton
Quincy Police Department
Driver rear ends police car, investigation ongoing
Jeff Duffy is the new Band Director for Quincy Highschool.
Quincy High School gets new band director

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Tuesday Night
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Night
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
The heat index will approach and, in most cases, rise above 100 degrees Tuesday.
Get Ready to Sweat
StormTrak Weather Monday Night
StormTrak Weather Monday Night