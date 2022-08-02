WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (August 1) Quincy Gems Ready To Hit The Road Again Trying To Snap Their Latest 2-Game Losing Streak And The Liberty Eagles Cross Country Team Will Be Counting On Younger Runners This Fall

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Gems have now lost two straight games on the road after falling to the Cape Catfish on Sunday in the “Show Me State” 10-8 in Cape Girardeau. Earlier today at 2:00 p.m., the Gems boarded their team bus and headed to Normal, Illinois. That’s where Quincy is scheduled to face the division leading CornBelters in what could be considered a first round post-season preview. We’ll check in with Gems Interim Manager Justin McMurtrey and Gems Pitcher Stefan Stockwell (Culver-Stockton) for an update on what Quincy will have to do tonight to get back on the winning track with the Prospect League’s regular season winding down this week.

The Liberty Eagles Cross Country team will be in rebuilding mode this fall when the IHSA season gets underway in a few weeks. This season the squad will not have 1 senior on their roster. How will the Eagles compensate? We’ll check in with Eagles head coach Jared Schmidt for an update along with LHS junior Devon Funk. The Eagles are set to start practice sessions for the upcoming season on Monday, August 8.

A sure sign that the start of the 2022 high school football season is now less than a month away, can actually be heard near the streets surrounding Flinn Memorial Stadium. It’s at the stadium that Quincy Senior High is conducting their annual “Band Camp” in “The Gem City!” The WGEM Sports-Cam found members of the Blue Devils Drum Line practicing outside the stadium earlier today and the sounds that were emanating from their drums was sharp and precise. We’ll let you listen in as the QHS drummers practiced with any complains during a very hot and humid afternoon without even missing a beat.

Tri-State high school basketball players will have a chance to sharpen their skills on the hardwood and be evaluated by college coaches this week right here in “The Gem City!” We’ll have the latest on the “High School Workout” sessions planned for the Student activity Center on the John Wood Community College campus later this week.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.