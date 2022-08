WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (August 1) John Wood Soccer Team Holds Their First Day Of Drills On The Pitch As The Blazers Prepare For The Start Of The 2022 Season And The Liberty Eagles Cross Country Squad Will Have A Much Younger Team This Fall Compared To 2021 Prospect League: Quincy Gems Drop Their 3rd Straight Game On The Diamond As The Regular Season Winds Down

John Wood Blazers Open Fall Soccer Practice On The Pitch In The Gem City ((Source: KFVS))