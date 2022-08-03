2023 the last season for Art Keller Marina

QUINCY (WGEM) - After nearly 60 years of operation, the Quincy Park Board decided to take the Art Keller Marina on Quinsippi Island out of commission following the 2023 season.

Quincy Park Board President John Frankenhoff said it’s due to the decrease in slip rentals and rise in maintenance costs. He said unless ‘drastic changes’ occur, the 2023 season will be the marina’s final one.

“For a couple of years, the board has been aware of the decline in slip rentals, which in turn effects the financial condition of operating,” Frankenhoff said. “We’ve tried different things to reverse that trend but unfortunately it has not reversed.”

Staff reports show more than $450,000 in maintenance costs over the next five to 10 years.

“A concern I think from the majority of the board is the idea of using tax dollars to keep the marina open, and it just wasn’t appealing,” Frankenhoff said.

The marina has 250 slip rentals but only 115 are currently rented.

One boater, John Mungo, has occupied a boat house at the marina since 1993. He said he is at a loss for what to do following the 2023 season.

“I can’t believe the park board or Quincy would, after 150 years of being a river town, let the marina shut down,” Mungo said. “I’ve been here for thirty years, and I don’t know where we’re supposed to go with a boat house at this time.”

Mungo said he’ll have to abandon a place that his been his for decades.

“I’ve got a $20,000 investment here, and my neighbor probably has a $30,000 and the neighbor next to him has a $40,000 investment and we don’t have anywhere to go,” Mungo said.

Frankenhoff said the Park District budgeted $23,000 for the 2022 season. The 2023 budget has not yet been created.

