Amtrak to use buses for suspended Carl Sandburg service

Amtrak passenger car.

By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Amtrak announced Wednesday that it would be using buses to replace the Carl Sandburg train service that has been suspended until Monday.

According to Amtrak, the buses will leave Quincy each evening at the Carl Sandburg’s scheduled time and leave Chicago each morning at the Carl Sanburg’s scheduled time.

Officials said arrival times would not be the same as the train service, but they would make every effort to keep them as close as possible.

Amtrak announced Tuesday it had suspended service of the Carl Sandburg between Quincy and Chicago for five days citing equipment shortages.

