AP: Graves up for reelection in November for U.S. House 6th District

Sam Graves
Sam Graves(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Associated Press is reporting that Sam Graves has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Missouri’s 6th Congressional District.

Congressional District during Tuesday night’s primary election.

Graves beat out 4 other republican candidates.

Graves is a lifelong resident of the district and has been the representative since 2019.

Graves will face off against the democratic candidate in November’s general election.

