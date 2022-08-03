Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 3rd, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Emily Schreacke

Ayla Trenter

Lisa Weir

Adam Duesterhaus

Liam Hoener

Ginny Yount

Kathy Porter

Fayth McDade

Janet Haage

Stasha Kuhlmeier

Victor Raleigh

Janie Rife

Tiffany Diers

Chris Bailey

Rod Rittenhouse

Jim Raleigh

Sonja Creekmore

Benjamin Duesterhaus

Stacey Bohne

Judie Flesner

ANNIVERSARIES

Steve & Jodee Hollensteiner

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.