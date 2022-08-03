Clark Co. voters approve $15 million bond for Water Supply District

Clark County water plant.
Clark County water plant.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Clark County residents voted to approve the $15-million bond to improve the Clark County Water Supply District during Tuesday’s primary election.

The ballot issues won with 70% of the vote.

Clark County Water District Manager Dan Dover said this bond will help replenish the emergency fund.

“We have did a lot of projects in the past couple years and exhausted our current bonding,” Dover said. “We need to replenish it, that is the whole reason for the bond issue.”

Read more about how this bond will be used here:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
Sean Anderson (left), Brian Blackstun (right).
Hannibal men face charges after alleged kidnapping incident
BigIron & Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC
BigIron Auctions to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers of Hamilton
Quincy Police Department
Driver rear ends police car, investigation ongoing
Jeff Duffy is the new Band Director for Quincy Highschool.
Quincy High School gets new band director

Latest News

Henry Martin
Democrats nominate Martin for U.S. House 6th District
Scott Fitzpatrick
Republicans nominate Fitzpatrick for Missouri State Auditor
Eric Schmitt
Valentine to face Schmitt in Missouri Senate race
This comes a day after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker declared monkeypox a public health...
Adams County Health Department prepares for monkeypox
Board member Shelley Arns was unanimously elected to finish out Sayeed Ali’s term as president,...
Quincy Public School Board elects new president