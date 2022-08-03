Clark Co. voters approve $15 million bond for Water Supply District

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Clark County residents voted to approve the $15-million bond to improve the Clark County Water Supply District during Tuesday’s primary election.

The ballot issues won with 70% of the vote.

Clark County Water District Manager Dan Dover said this bond will help replenish the emergency fund.

“We have did a lot of projects in the past couple years and exhausted our current bonding,” Dover said. “We need to replenish it, that is the whole reason for the bond issue.”

