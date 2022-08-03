Democrats nominate Martin for U.S. House 6th District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Democrats nominated Henry Martin during Tuesday’s primary election for Missouri’s 6th Congressional District.

The seat is currently held by Republican Sam Graves who also won the Republican nomination for reelection Tuesday night.

Martin beat out Charles West and Michael Howard on the Democratic ticket.

According to Martin he has plans to address infrastructure, minimum wage, marijuana reforms and many more issues.

Martin will face the Graves in November’s general election.

