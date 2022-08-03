Gholston set for November jury trial docket

Devere S. Gholston
Devere S. Gholston(Adams County Sheriffs Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Devere S. Gholston, 27, of Quincy, will stand trial in November on three counts of first-degree murder, as well as charges of residential burglary and robbery.

Judge Scott Larson placed the case on the November jury docket at a hearing Wednesday.

Gholston was the second person arrested in February, along with then-15-year-old Hayden Schmidt, following the death of the boy’s 67-year-old grandfather, Robert Schmidt.

Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner said deputies entered Robert Schmidt’s home at 3219 Gross Gables in Quincy on the morning of Feb. 17 to check on his well-being and discovered him dead.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha previously told WGEM News that Hayden Schmidt entered his grandfather’s home earlier that morning in an attempt to steal guns from the home.

According to charging documents, the boy took a gun by force or threat and in the process, hit Robert Schmidt in the head causing his death.

Farha said the boy took a total of three guns from the home and was later arrested at a home at 935 N. Fourth St.

According to Farha, Gholston had driven Hayden Schmidt to and from the home and waited in the car while the boy was in the home.

Farha said even though the teen committed the killing, Gholston has been charged with murder on an accountability theory.

“The classic case of that is the getaway driver at a bank robbery, so he is accountable for all of the actions of the other party,” Farha said.

Hayden Schmidt, now 16, is being tried as an adult on three counts of first-degree murder, as well as charges of residential burglary and robbery.

