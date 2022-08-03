Hannibal proposed property tax levy to remain same

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - According to our news gathering partners at the Courier-Post, the city of Hannibal’s 2022 ad valorem property tax rate will remain the same as it was in 2021 when it was 1.1778.

The proposed property tax rates of the city’s General, Police and Fire Retirement, and Library funds were presented during Tuesday night’s Hannibal City Council meeting in council chambers at city hall.

The city council must first hold a public hearing, to comply with the Missouri State Auditor’s requirements to set the 2022 property tax rate. That hearing has been scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at city hall in council chambers.

An ordinance will be presented following the public hearing, to adopt the proposed tax rate. It’s based upon the prior year’s tax information and assessed valuations and must be approved by the state auditor.

A public hearing was scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at city hall regarding the Project Stay Redevelopment Project.

Approval was also given to a request from Anthony Viorel of AVK Events for a caterer’s license on Saturday, Sept. 4, at The Orchard, 2200 Palmyra Rd.

A public hearing regarding a code amendment pertaining to day cares was scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at city hall.

Approval was given to the acceptance of donated property at 419 N. 7th St. from Mark and Tina Holmes.

Approval was given to the sale of city-owned property at 629 Willow St. to Gary R. Wagner II for $575.

Second and final reading was given a bill which amends the city’s 2022-23 payroll ordinance relative to a correction to the finance director/police management assistant’s salary, the addition of certain fire department salaries, and the addition of auxiliary police officer salaries.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.