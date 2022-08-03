Heavy rain possible then a warm weekend

By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We may see some pockets of heavy rainfall develop especially across the southern tier of the region tonight. These thunderstorms, if they develop will be moving very slowly and will meander about in the same area that they develop. This will allow heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end late this evening. Thursday we will start off with partly cloudy skies after some morning fog burns off. We will have a little bit less relative humidity on Thursday afternoon. Daytime highs on

Temps over the weekend will top out near 90
Temps over the weekend will top out near 90(Max Inman)

Thursday with a mostly sunny sky will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Expect a warm weekend with high temperatures Friday through Sunday near 90. We may have some isolated showers and thunderstorms develop on Sunday.

