Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.(baona via canva)
By Nevin Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina healthcare employee has died after being struck in the groin, with his death ruled as a homicide.

WIS reports that 40-year-old Kevin Robinson, a Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital worker, died on May 31 after a patient suffering from mental and emotional issues attacked him.

The Sumter Police Department reported that Robinson was struck in the groin during the altercation. He was hospitalized after the incident but later died.

On Monday, investigators released the autopsy findings, saying the 40-year-old’s death was considered a homicide.

According to the Sumter County coroner’s office, Robinson’s death was related to physiological stress associated with a physical altercation.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation by the Sumter Police Department and the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
Bradley Yohn in court Aug.3, 2022.
Yohn makes court apparence ahead of trial
Decision 2022
Missouri primary election results
Devere S. Gholston
Gholston set for November jury trial docket
Unless 'drastic changes' occur, 2023 will be the final season for the Art Keller Marina.
2023 the last season for Art Keller Marina

Latest News

Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo Wednesday night.
Fiona’s a big sister! Bibi gives birth at the Cincinnati Zoo
Amelia Dean is seen at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the...
Woman attacked by bison in South Dakota shares story
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Griner apologizes as Russian court prepares to give verdict
Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, there is no entry fee at National Parks on Thursday.
Get free entry into National Parks on Thursday
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand...
Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy nearly two years after miscarriage