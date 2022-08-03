Illinois parade attack suspect expected back in court

Robert E. Crimo III is scheduled to appear for an arraignment Wednesday in Lake County’s...
Robert E. Crimo III is scheduled to appear for an arraignment Wednesday in Lake County’s circuit court to enter a formal plea to the charges(Highland Park Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The man accused of opening fire at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago is due back in court a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack that killed seven people and wounded dozens more.

Robert E. Crimo III is scheduled to appear for an arraignment Wednesday in Lake County’s circuit court to enter a formal plea to the charges.

Prosecutors in late July announced that a grand jury had indicted Crimo on 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery representing those killed and wounded during the parade on July 4 in Highland Park.

