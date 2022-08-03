Knox County voters approve continuation of road and bridge tax

(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Voters in Knox County approved the continuation of the .3500 on the hundred dollar valuation levy rate for the county’s Road and Bridge District during Tuesday’s primary election.

The proposition won with 86% of the vote.

The current rate was implemented in 2019 and officials report from January 2021 up to January 2022 more than $600,000 was collected from this tax.

Road and bridge workers say this tax helps them in their day-to-day operations.

“The extra funding and continuous funding is highly beneficial for us to keep going,” Local Knox County Road and Bridge Worker Brett Snow.

Read more here about how officials say this levy rate will help the community here.

