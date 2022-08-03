Lewis County “Back To School Drive” brings in hundreds from the community

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - The Northeast Community Action Corporation and The Lewis County Back To School committee spent their day distributing school supplies and backpacks to the students of Lewis County.

They prepared over 600 bags filled with supplies like pencils, notebooks, erasers, and more.

Parents were able to drive through and pick up these supplies for their kids free of charge.

“Businesses and churches and the people in the community donate to this,” said Lewis County NECAC Coordinator. “It provides the essential necessities for all kids to go back to school.”

Both parents and volunteers said this event is a great way to help families prepare their kids for the school year.

“I’m appreciative of these backpack just cause it gives us a good foundation to start building our school supply list,” said Principal of Canton R-V Elementary school Stephanie Eaton. “All the lists are really long and can get expensive and so this is great start for that and gets my kids excited.”

This event was developed to give every child an opportunity to be ready for school regardless of family income.

“As a principal this really helps ensure that my students come prepared because a lot of times if they don’t have the supplies they feel inefficient or not prepared and this gives them a confidence boost to come back to school,” Eaton said.

The NECAC office and Canton schools will have more backpacks with supplies for those in Lewis County who couldn’t make it out to get one today.

