Lewis County Food Pantry gives food to hundreds in the community

LEWIS COUNTY, MISSOURI (WGEM) - If you live in Lewis County and need help getting groceries there’s a place you can go.

The Lewis County Pantry is for people in the community to come and get free groceries.

Officials at the pantry said they will serve about 600 people on the first Wednesday of the month, for the rest of the year.

Depending on the month they distribute one to two weeks worth of food to anyone in the community.

“Food and security is a struggle in Lewis County,” said Lewis County Food Pantry Board President Mandy Gosik. “Our goal is to help to fight that and make sure parents have food for their children and elderly don’t have to choose between food and prescriptions. This is one small way we can help with that.”

This program helps people of all backgrounds come and get free groceries regardless of income.

Gosik said she’s had many people thank her and the volunteers for what they do.

“One person got out of their car and gave me a hug because they were so excited about a watermelon,” Goski said. “Which you know for those of us that don’t struggle, a watermelon you just go to the store and buy one for 5 bucks, but for people that can’t make ends meet that watermelon meant the world to them.”

Officials ask you bring your ID and proof you live in Lewis County.

They hand out food from 9 p.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lewis County Food Pantry on Lewis Street in Canton.

