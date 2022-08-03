Man posed as health inspector to steal from restaurants, police say

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who they...
Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who they say posed as a health inspector to steal from businesses.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – Police in Las Vegas are looking for a man who they say posed as a health inspector in order to steal from restaurants last month.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the man stole from two fast-food restaurants on July 3.

Authorities said that in both cases, the suspect entered the businesses claiming to be a health inspector and convinced the employees to open the safes. After taking money from the safe, the suspect fled the area, Las Vegas police say.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the police department’s Spring Valley Patrol Investigations at 702-828-2639 or by email at SVACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers by phone a702-385-5555 or on online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
Bradley Yohn in court Aug.3, 2022.
Yohn makes court apparence ahead of trial
Decision 2022
Missouri primary election results
Devere S. Gholston
Gholston set for November jury trial docket
Unless 'drastic changes' occur, 2023 will be the final season for the Art Keller Marina.
2023 the last season for Art Keller Marina

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
In S. Korea, Pelosi avoids public comments on Taiwan, China
Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo Wednesday night.
Fiona’s a big sister! Bibi gives birth at the Cincinnati Zoo
Amelia Dean is seen at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the...
Woman attacked by bison in South Dakota shares story
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Griner apologizes as Russian court prepares to give verdict
Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, there is no entry fee at National Parks on Thursday.
Get free entry into National Parks on Thursday