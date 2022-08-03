New survey seeking to analyze Northeast Missouri labor demands

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local labor groups are trying to figure out what employee’s want from the companies they work for.

The Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, along with with Missouri Northeast, has put out survey to analyze what jobs people are looking for, what kind of skills they have, what they are being paid and what they would want to be paid.

It is being conducted across 28 counties, 25 in Missouri, and three in Illinois, including Adams, Brown, and Pike Counties.

HREDC Executive Director Corey Mehaffy said the data gathered will be useful for employers in the midst of a hiring shortage.

“That’s one of the things we’re trying to look at with this study is what motivates these people to take a new job? What motivates them in the workforce, how do they make a decision on whether or not they are willing to take a job? What’s important to them? Is it all just compensation and benefits, is it flex time, is it vacation time, what are the types of things that motivate people to take a new job in the area?” he said.

Mehaffy said they’re hoping they get responses from around 1,100 people but as of now only 350 people have responded. Open to workers ages 18 to 64, Mehaffy said it’s been the most difficult to get responses from those 18 to 29.

“We feel like a 20-year-old views the workforce a little bit differently than a 60-year-old views the workforce,” he said. “It’s important for our employers to understand that difference so they can do a better job of positioning themselves to be attractive for both.”

Mehaffy said they have been reaching out to local colleges to help spread the word about the survey.

There is no set deadline to take the survey as Mehaffy said it’s until they gather enough data.

