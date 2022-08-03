Quincy pools report record breaking admission for 2022

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-State pools have seen record-breaking attendance this year. Pool manager Jarod Clark at the Indian Mounds pool said admission was up by 900 more total visitors this year compared to 2021.

“We were probably staying in the 100-200 range daily (in 2021),” Clark said. “Last Saturday we were just over our capacity that day, we made 347 that day.”

Clark suspects the weather and people being more comfortable being out since the pandemic started has brought more people out.

“Last year we had a lot more rain in June, July,” Clark said.

Attendant Rachel Morrall was at Indian Mounds on Tuesday with her cousins, nieces and nephews. She said they’ve been back dozens of times this summer.

“I picked today because I knew it was supposed to be hot,” Morrall said. “No rain. So the weather just kind of let that happen.”

She said last year, they hardly went at all.

“Especially with this summer being as hot as it is, and restrictions lifted we’re definitely more prone to come to the pool,” said Morrall.

Clark said they were lucky to have enough lifeguards on staff this year having barely enough to get through this summer.

“Still struggle with lifeguards,” Clark said. “But everyone in the country is struggling with lifeguards.”

Angeleia Wagy has been a lifeguard at the pool for two seasons.

Wagy said she and others felt much busier and have to bring on more lifeguards than usual to keep up.

“The days I’ve been here, it’s been really hot and really busy,” Wagy said. “It’s been pretty packed, we had to have four lifeguards at once a couple of days.”

Clark said over attendance is at an all-time high for the first time in many years. They broke over 10,000 total admissions this year, which he said is rare.

Clark said numbers are significantly dropping now, which it’s common in August. Since school is gearing up and the Adams County Fair is going on right now.

The pool getting ready to close on Aug. 14.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.