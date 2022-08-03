Quincy Public School Board elects new president

WGEM News at Ten
By Charity Bell
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy School Board member Shelley Arns was unanimously elected to finish out Sayeed Ali’s term as president, at a special board meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Arns said, with her background as a teacher, she plans to make sure students have a seamless curriculum to follow from Pre-K through high school.

“I would like to continue the work that Sayeed has done in our just openness with the public... communicating our goals, and where we’d like to go also being forthcoming with finances. I know that’s always something important to communicate to the community to make sure that we’re being fiscally responsible with the tax dollars that we spend,” Arns said.

She said she wants to be forthcoming with how the district is doing when it comes to things like graduation rates and finances.

“We want to make sure that we give our students the best education possible,” she said. “Graduation rate is one of those things that shows how well we’re doing that and so I definitely want to make sure that we’re showing the community that we’re doing a good job of educating our students through that statistic and also then once they do graduate going into the workforce or onto college and wherever they would choose.”

Board member Rachel Petty was also elected vice president of the board until April 2023.

