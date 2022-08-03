Scotland Co. voters approve sales tax increase for fire department

Scotland County Memphis Fire Department.
Scotland County Memphis Fire Department.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) - Scotland County voters approved a sales tax increase to help the Scotland County-Memphis Fire Department in Tuesday’s primary election.

The tax will increase from one-eighth of a cent to a half-cent.

Fire Chief Tim Graham said his first plan is to find a solution for their truck storage issue.

“So our biggest issues is height and length requirement in our current facility,” Graham said. “We would like to keep our trucks on an upgraded schedule every five to eight years.”

The sales tax increase will help supply Memphis Fire Dept. with more life-saving equipment like an air pack, thermal imaging, and other gear.

Read more about how the increase will help the fire department here.

