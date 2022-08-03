Strong Storms Remain Possible Wednesday

By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT
Everyone in the Tri-States should remain weather alert on Wednesday as the threat continues for strong to severe thunderstorms.

The day will start off on the dry side with partly cloudy skies and warm and muggy conditions. Through the late morning and early afternoon, temps will rise to near 90 degrees with feel like temps rising even higher. There is a heat advisory in effect for Ralls, Pike, Brown, Scott and Schuyler Counties through Wednesday evening.

Through the afternoon and evening hours, a cold front will crash into the Tri-States, bringing the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Parts of the Tri-States are under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms, with damaging winds and small hail being the main risks. These storms may also contain lots of lightning and heavy rain. Remember, when thunder roars head indoors.

The shower and storm chances will linger overnight, before temps and humidity levels drop a bit behind the front on Thursday and Friday.

