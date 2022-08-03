Sunflower Festival should bring many tourists to Lee County

DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - Thousands of tourists are expected to come to Lee County, Iowa in the coming weeks.

With over 10 acres of sunflowers and zinnias, Harvestville Farm in Donnellson is expecting to see visitors from all over at their annual sunflower festival.

The flowers and photo opportunities benefit visitors, but the Harvestville staff said they’re sure to tell guests of other businesses to visit, to the benefit of Lee County.

“When we get people that come from a distance it’s also so exciting since they are here and want to spend most of the time the majority of the day,” said co-owner Julie Hohn. “Then we direct them to other local business around the area just to spread the wealth which is exciting.”

The Harvestville farm owners are expecting to see thousands of visitors for their flower festival, bringing more tourism into Lee County.

Keokuk Area Tourism Director Kirk Brandenberger said that in 2021, Lee County was ranked 21st out of 99 counties in Iowa for tourism brought to the county.

“In the year of ‘21 it brought in approximately $62 million,” Brandenberger said. “That’s a lot of economic impacts, that’s the economic impact that’s how many times the money turns over and stuff like that.”

Madison, Missouri native Cristine Elsbury is one tourist that’s taking in all Lee County has to offer for a girls’ trip with her friends.

“After we’re at the Harvestville Farm we’re going to take a trip over to Fort Madison, plan to have lunch and view the Fort kind of along the river, cross over the river and head down to Nauvoo River Bend Drive and back home,” said Elsbury.

Autoplay Caption

Harvestville Farm is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Tomorrow, hours will be extended until 9 p.m. so that visitors can catch the sunset during the festival.

Tickets are twelve dollars, but children two years old and under are free.

The festival will be open to visitors until Aug. 14.

Harvestville Farm event links:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.