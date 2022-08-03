Tailgating candy: Brach’s debuting hot dog, hamburger-flavored candy corn

Brach’s debuts tailgating tastes in a bag with new flavors such as hot dog and...
Brach’s debuts tailgating tastes in a bag with new flavors such as hot dog and hamburger-flavored candy corn.(Rick Lundskow via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Football season is around the corner, and a candy company wants to help get everyone into the tailgating spirit.

Brach’s says it is embracing the flavors of tailgating at sporting events with its new Tailgate Candy Corn, which is available in five flavors: Hamburger, hot dog, popcorn, vanilla ice cream and fruit punch.

A spokesperson with the Illinois candy and sweets company says the new flavored candy corn will be sold at participating Walgreens until the end of October.

According to Brach’s, the flavors are available in 11-ounce bags at retail prices between $3.49 to $3.69.

Brach’s is known to offer seasonal flavors of its candy corn, including Turkey Dinner Candy Corn, Harvest Corn and others.

The candy company also plans to release more candy corn surprises in the coming weeks leading up to Halloween.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
Decision 2022
Missouri primary election results
BigIron & Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC
BigIron Auctions to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers of Hamilton
Quincy Police Department
Driver rear ends police car, investigation ongoing
Bradley Yohn in court Aug.3, 2022.
Yohn makes court apparence ahead of trial

Latest News

Holly & Emma Schell On Hand At QU Stadium For "#BeLikeGrace Night!"
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 3)
Despite historic inflation and recession fears, several travel industry leaders say demand is...
Consumer Watch: Travel industry thriving amid recession fears
Those people devastated by flooding are now facing searing temperatures.
Devastated Kentuckians face 'war zone' as heat moves in
Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, many states have taken action to either protect or limit...
Kansas voters choose to keep abortion rights in latest vote on issue
The Quincy Aeronautics Committee unanimously made a recommendation to accept the Southern...
Committee recommends Southern Airways Express proposal to service Quincy Regional Airport