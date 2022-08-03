Valentine to face Schmitt in Missouri Senate race

Eric Schmitt
Eric Schmitt(WGEM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has defeated scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others in the Republican primary for U.S.

Senate. He will face Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and philanthropist who defeated Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and nine others in the Democratic primary.

Republican leaders have long feared that a Greitens win would jeopardize a red state Senate seat in the November general election. Greitens resigned four years ago.

His resignation followed a sex scandal, two criminal charges that were eventually dropped, and a risk of impeachment. This year, his ex-wife accused him of abuse.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement last year that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
Sean Anderson (left), Brian Blackstun (right).
Hannibal men face charges after alleged kidnapping incident
BigIron & Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC
BigIron Auctions to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers of Hamilton
Quincy Police Department
Driver rear ends police car, investigation ongoing
Jeff Duffy is the new Band Director for Quincy Highschool.
Quincy High School gets new band director

Latest News

Henry Martin
Democrats nominate Martin for U.S. House 6th District
Scott Fitzpatrick
Republicans nominate Fitzpatrick for Missouri State Auditor
This comes a day after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker declared monkeypox a public health...
Adams County Health Department prepares for monkeypox
Board member Shelley Arns was unanimously elected to finish out Sayeed Ali’s term as president,...
Quincy Public School Board elects new president