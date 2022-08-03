Voters in Marion County deny property tax increase for nursing home

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Marion County residents voted against a property tax increase to help a Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Tuesday’s primary election.

The tax would have increased from $.1380 to $.3500.

According to officials, the money would have been used to increase employee pay, renovate the parking lot, install new alarm systems and expand the facility. It will also allow residents to do more outdoor activities.

Accounting Director Lynn Blickhan said Maple Lawn pays for extra expenses for 35 Medicaid residents, such as medical supplies and transportation. She said the property tax hike would have helped to cover those costs. Blickhan said they’ll try again next year.

