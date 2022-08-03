Webb telescope captures photo of ‘Cartwheel’ Galaxy

Webb’s observations show that the Cartwheel Galaxy is in a very transitory stage and will...
Webb’s observations show that the Cartwheel Galaxy is in a very transitory stage and will continue to transform.(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The James Webb Space Telescope has captured new images of the Cartwheel Galaxy.

According to NASA, it’s a ring galaxy located 500 million light-years away that formed when a large spiral galaxy and a small galaxy violently collided.

The Cartwheel Galaxy has a bright inner ring and an active colorful ring surrounding it. NASA said the rings expand outwards from the center, “like ripples in a pond after a stone is tossed into it.”

The outer ring has a lot of star formations, and the dusty area in between reveals many stars and star clusters, NASA reports.

Astronomers call this a “ring galaxy” because of its distinctive features.

According to NASA, Webb’s observations show that the Cartwheel Galaxy is in a very transitory stage and will continue to transform over time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak passenger car.
Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg service between Quincy and Chicago
Bradley Yohn in court Aug.3, 2022.
Yohn makes court apparence ahead of trial
Decision 2022
Missouri primary election results
Devere S. Gholston
Gholston set for November jury trial docket
Unless 'drastic changes' occur, 2023 will be the final season for the Art Keller Marina.
2023 the last season for Art Keller Marina

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
In S. Korea, Pelosi avoids public comments on Taiwan, China
Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo Wednesday night.
Fiona’s a big sister! Bibi gives birth at the Cincinnati Zoo
Amelia Dean is seen at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the...
Woman attacked by bison in South Dakota shares story
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Griner apologizes as Russian court prepares to give verdict
Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, there is no entry fee at National Parks on Thursday.
Get free entry into National Parks on Thursday