WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (August 2) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Golf Team Gearing Up For The Start Of The 2022 Season On The IHSA Fairways And QU Hawks Head Basketball Coach Steve Hawkins Offers Insight On Upcoming Exhibition Game

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The start of the 2022 high school golf season is not that far away for the Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame. Official practices for all IHSA member schools are slated to start on Monday, August 8, and QND is one of a number of local teams that are indeed ready to hit the fairways. WGEM’s Brendan Reidy recently caught up with Raiders head coach Brian Hendrian and Raider golfers Colin Larson and Ross Thompson to gain for some insight on the “Blue & Gold’s” focus heading into the Fall season.

Last week, Quincy University basketball fans were pleasantly surprised after last Thursday’s announcement that the Hawks were scheduled to tip-off against the University of Illinois on the hardwood for a special exhibition match-up. That game is set for October 28 in Champaign and will pit two old coaching buddies going head-to-head at the State farm center. We’ll check in with QU head coach Steve Hawkins for his thoughts on facing the Fighting Illini and why it’s important in the overall development of the Hawks for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

On the Prospect League diamond, the Quincy Gems are set to return to action on the road tonight against Alton. We’ll have details on who will get the call to the hill for the Gems as they take on the Riverdragons on their home turf. Right now the Gems are riding low on a 3-game losing skid during the final week of the regular season.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.