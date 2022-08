WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 2) Quincy Gems Drop 4th Straight Game On The Prospect League Diamond And Fort Madison All-State Softball Standouts Are In The Local Tri-State Sports Spotlight

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Prospect League

Quincy Gems 1

Alton Riverdragons 3

QG: Logan Voth (1-For-3 / 1 RBI / 1BB )

QG: (LP) Andrew Fay (5 IP / 7H / 3R / 3ER / 1BB / 2K

Quincy Had 6 Hits On The Night vs. 9 Hits And 1 Error For Alton

(9-15) Gems Have Now Lost 4 Straight Games On The Prospect League Diamond

Quincy Gems Will Host Normal CornBelters At QU Stadium On Wednesday

First Pitch Set For 6:35 PM

Major League Baseball

Cubs 0

Cardinals 6

STL: Redbirds Scored 2 Runs In The 3rd, 3 Runs In The 5th, and 1 Run In The 7th Inning

Cards: St. Louis Had 11 hits vs. 7 For The Cubbies

St. Louis Now (55-48) On the Season

Cubs Slide To (41-61) On The Season

STL: Paul Goldschmidt (2-for-3 / 1R / 3 RBI / 1BB )

STL : Dylan Carlson (1-For-4 / 1R / 1HR / 2 RBI )

STL: Nolan Arenado (2-For-4 / 1R / 2 RBI )

STL: Nolan Gorman (1-For-4 / 1R )

Listen To Cardinals Baseball “LIVE” On News/Talk 105 WGEM

CHI: Yan Gomes (2-For-3)

CHI: Wilson Contreras (1-For-2)

Listen To Cubs Baseball “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9

KC Royals 2

White Sox 9

CHI-Sox Now (52-51) On The Season

KC Slides To (41-63) On The Season

Mariners 8

NY Yankees 6

Yanks Now (70-35) On The Season

Brewers 3

Pirates 5

Blue Jays 3

Tampa Bay Rays 1

Rays Now (54-49) On The Season

Diamondbacks 6

Guardians 3

Phillies 1

Braves 13

Atlanta Now (63-41) On The Season

Tigers 5

Twins 3

Orioles 8

Rangers 2

Red Sox 2

Astros 1

Mets 1

Nationals 5

Reds 2

Marlins 1

Rockies 2

Padres 3

LA Dodgers 9

Giants 5

Athletics 1

Angels 3

